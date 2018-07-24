Danielle’s mom, Mimi, is feeling a little overwhelmed living with Danielle and her 5 baby girls. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 24 episode, Mimi admits that she’s ‘never felt more alone.’

Danielle Busby decides to get her mom out of the house in this EXCLUSIVE OutDaughtered preview. Danielle treats Mimi to a manicure before her birthday dinner later that evening. During their manicure, Mimi reveals that she’s looking into real estate. Danielle asks her mom whether or not she’ll be staying with her family until she’s done with real estate school. “That’s a good question,” Mimi says. “I don’t know ’cause I don’t know how I will be able to study at your house.” Danielle and Adam’s house is not exactly the best place for a study session!

Mimi later admits she doesn’t want to live with Adam and Danielle forever. “I can’t continue staying with Adam and Danielle,” Mimi continues. “It’s not healthy for me to be living there. Yes, I’m very thankful and blessed that they did give me the opportunity to stay there after I lost my home to Harvey. It’s just another thing of what do I do next?”

Mimi then makes a devastating confession: “It’s sad. I’m surrounded by so many people that love me but, actually, I’ve never felt more alone.” She breaks down in tears in front of her daughter. Danielle wants to make her mom feel better in any way she can. “I hate that you feel this bad on your birthday,” Danielle says. Danielle adds in a confessional, “I hope when she gets to her birthday dinner she sees all the gifts the kids made for her, and she realizes how much she is loved.” OutDaughtered follows Danielle and Adam as they raise their quintuplets — Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker — along with their 7-year-old Blayke. The show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.