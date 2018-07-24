Geoff Wigington: Waterparks Guitarist Reveals He Has A Baby Born 3 Mos. Ago & Fans Are Thrilled

Waterparks guitarist Geoff Wigington shocked us all by revealing that his first child, Farore, was born back in April 2018. He posted the first photos of his baby girl and gushed that she is the ‘love of my life!’

Congratulations are in order for Geoff Wigington, 29! There’s a new member of the Waterparks family, and her name is Farore! The guitarist took everyone by surprise on July 24 when he posted the news about his baby girl. Farore, whose nickname is Rory, was born back in April 2018. He revealed why he’s kept this secret so long in a heartfelt message on social media.

“I’ve been keeping something pretty amazing away from everyone besides a very tight group of close friends and family,” Geoff wrote on Twitter. “This information may come as a shock to most, so I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to make everyone aware of where I have been and what has been going on in my life. I’d like to introduce you all to my baby girl, Farore Violet Wigington. She was born on April 2nd this year and is the love of my life. I ask that you all respect her and our privacy as a family. She means the world to me and again, I’m extremely excited and happy to finally share this part of my life with you all.”

Once fans caught wind of the news, they were understandably shook. “GEOFF STARTED THE DAY WITH ‘HI’ AND ENDED IT WITH ‘I HAVE A BABY,’ one fan tweeted. “THINGS HE DID: THAT.” Another fan wrote, “GEOFF LITERALLY HAD A BABY WITH HOS GIRLFRIEND AND HONESTLY THATS THE BIGGEST PLOT TWIST OF 2018 KIDS.” These fans are so excited they’re using all caps.

Baby Rory is so adorable! Just look at her smile. She’s such a happy baby! This year has been a big one for Geoff. Not only did he welcome his little girl with girlfriend Chloe, his band released its second full-length album, Entertainment. The new album comes two years after the release of the band’s debut studio album, Double Dare. Waterparks is currently performing on the Vans Warped Tour around the United States.