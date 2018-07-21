Did Reese Witherspoon Pee Her Pants? See The Pic That Caused A Social Media Firestorm

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to post a pic of herself posing with Pink while working on some scary stunts for her docu-series and the wet look of her pants caused major speculation that she had a little accident. Check out what she had to say about it here!

Reese Witherspoon, 42, caused some unintentional speculation that she peed her pants when she took to Instagram on July 19 to post a photo of herself posing with Pink, 38, in fitness clothes for her docu-series Shine On with Reese. In the photo, Reese and Pink can be seen smiling and posing in what looks like a pirouette move with one leg up and it’s hard to miss the darker color of the inside of one of Reese’s pant legs which does remarkably resemble a wet stain. Before rumors that the blonde actress had a little bathroom accident on set could increase, Reese took to Instagram to set the record straight. “Thanks for the concern y’all. That’s just a shadow on my pants!,” she admitted.

Despite the embarrassing assumption made by many of her followers, Reese seemed to be having a great time in the pic. It turns out Pink is an upcoming guest on her docu-series which showcases her meeting different women and learning from them by having talks and laughs. From the look of the pic and Reese’s caption, it seems like Pink was teaching her how to do some of the incredible stunts she performs while on tour. “What a ride! Thank you @Pink for taking me to new levels (Even though I was completely terrified 😱!!) you are such an inspiring artist, mother and all around incredible performer. 🌟 (Check out @pink’s episode on @hellosunshine’s #ShineOnWithReese, now streaming on @directv channel 1112 and @directvnow),” Reese captioned the fun pic.

When Reese isn’t working on her docu-series, she’s been working on other popular projects such as Big Little Lies and Legally Blonde 3 which is set to go into production soon. As a busy and talented star, this lady never fails to impress us with her work. We truly can’t wait to see what she has in store for her fans in the near future!

Spontaneous roundup 💫 #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 20, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Reese always seems to stay in shape and look half her age. It’s great to see her learning new things with Pink and it proves that she’s not afraid to test her limits!