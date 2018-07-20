Selena Gomez ‘Feels Embarrassed’ For ‘Wizards’ Co-Star David DeLuise After Nude Pics Allegedly Leak

Yikes! Selena Gomez refused to look at her co-star, David DeLuise’s, alleged nude pics after they reportedly leaked online earlier this week. She ‘feels embarrassed’ for him.

We feel so bad for Wizards of Waverly Place star David DeLuise and so does his former co-star, Selena Gomez. In fact, she may be just as mortified as he is right now, following the leak of his alleged nude pics earlier this week. “Selena feels embarrassed for David and she refuses to look at his [alleged] nude pics that leaked online. She loves David and feels horrible that someone would invade his privacy like this. Selena is going through something similar, having recently been hacked herself, so she can totally relate to the scary feeling of being violated,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

In case you haven’t heard by now, David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo on Disney’s Wizards Of Waverly Place from 2007-2012, was allegedly hacked on July 18 and his alleged nude pics soon started circulating online. Fortunately for David, his fanbase quickly came to his defense. “Stop being mean to jerry russo he was a father figure to hundreds,” a Twitter user wrote, while another said, “I DID NOT DESERVE TO SEE JERRY RUSSO NAKED I HATE ALL OF YOU”. One Twitter user even took his comment to another level, when he said, “Who leaked Jerry Russo‘s nudes? Whoever did it F**K YOU!”

Thus far, David has not reacted to the leak of his alleged nude pics. HollywoodLife.com reached out to his rep for comment, but did not yet receive a response. We can’t imagine he’s taking this news lightly. Selena is “embarrassed” and they weren’t even photos of her. We can only imagine how he’s feeling!