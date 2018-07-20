Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Fans Interrupt Them Kissing & Ask For A Pic: His Sweet Response

While on a sweet stroll in Washington, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a sweet kiss, only to be interrupted by fans driving by. And, JB’s response is the cutest thing you’ll see all day! — Watch here!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are celebrating their engagement with fans all over the United States! The pair most recently traveled to Washington, where excited fans caught them in a lip lock on the side of the road. JB and Hailey were enjoying the outdoors, during the day when fans pulled up and asked for a photo. “Justin and Hailey looked very much in love during their romantic stroll at the Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, WA,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! ”

“Justin has stayed there a number of times and he loves renting there. The happy couple was walking leisurely, holding hands, wrapping their arms around each other, staring into each other’s eyes and kissing,” the onlooker says, adding that their chemistry appeared to be so strong! The eyewitness continues: “You can definitely tell they are in love. I was wishing them ‘Congratulations,’ and Hailey‘s face lit up. You can tell she is so happy to be engaged!”

When the fans pulled up (as seen in the video below), they yelled to JB and Hailey, who were holding one another, “Hey! Can we take your picture?” — Jb replied: “Well, you already did.” He then pointed to the girls in the car and said, “She did, and she did. Both of these girls did.” JB is clearly joking in the video, as he smiled to the fans. “Yes you can take a picture,” he continued, before the girls wish him and Hailey congratulations on their engagement. JB then posed for a photo, holding up double peace signs, as Hailey smiled. “God bless,” JB said after the photo and continued walking with Hailey.

here’s a video, he literally pointing and talking about meee ahhh pic.twitter.com/GcItwiTazK — 🌙𝙱 (@bzyph18) July 19, 2018

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on a stroll in Washington on July 19, 2018, as captured by a fan on Twitter.

JB and Hailey were in Washington to celebrate their friend Pastor Chelsea Smith‘s birthday. They were dressed casual for their day stroll. — The singer sported and all-grey sweatsuit with an orange hat. Meanwhile, the model wore short shorts and an oversized black hoodie. They headed to Washington after spending some time in the 305, where Hailey attended events for Miami Swim Week, where JB was with her, but nearby.