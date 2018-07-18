North West In Tears After Leaving Bowling Alley With Kim Kardashian — See Sweet Meltdown Pics

North West does NOT like bowling, or so it seems! The 5-year-old was spotted throwing a fit while leaving a bowling alley with her mom and aunts! See the photo here.

North West has quite the personality. On July 17, the adorable 5-year-old spent the day bowling with her mom Kim Kardashian, and aunts Kourtney and Khloe. However, it appears North didn’t have the best time. Paparazzi caught North and Kim on their way out, and North appeared to be crying! In the pic, which can be seen below, North, who was dressed in a yellow short set paired with Yeezy sneakers, has a very upset expression on her face. Maybe she was in the middle of telling photographers “no pictures,” like she so famously did in the past.

Of course, this isn’t the first time North has thrown a tantrum. For her 5th birthday on June 15, a screaming North had to be carried into her party at Polo Bar in New York City by her dad Kanye West. And as if the photo could get any funnier, Kanye didn’t look too happy either. It’s safe to say that’s where she gets it from! Hours before her screaming match, North trolled paparazzi once again by sticking her tongue out at them.

However, she isn’t always acting out. In fact, she has a serious side. North made her modeling debut earlier this month by posing with her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner in Fendi’s #MeandMyPeeekaboo fashion campaign. In one of the shots, North can be seen laughing in Kim’s lap while Kris sweetly gazes at them in the background. It looks like Kendall Jenner isn’t the only model in the family.

Nevertheless, we can’t get enough of North, and we can’t wait to see more of her hilarious stunts in the future!