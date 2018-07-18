See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Crops Kylie Out Of Instagram Pic & Fans Are Savagely Calling Her Out

Kendall & Kylie Jenner
Courtesy of Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in NYC on Saturday night, as they headed to Jaden Smith's concert. Kylie was completely showing off in a tight Alexander Wang bodysuit, flaunting her incredible snap back after her baby. Kendall flashed her abs and amazing legs in a crop top and skinny jeans .Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Kendall JennerRef: SPL1692393 050518 Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in NYC on Saturday night, as they headed to Jaden Smith's concert. Kylie was completely showing off in a tight Alexander Wang bodysuit, flaunting her incredible snap back after her baby. Kendall flashed her abs and amazing legs in a crop top and skinny jeans . Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL1692393 050518 Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

Kendall Jenner just cropped Kylie out of a selfie on Instagram and fans are losing their sh-t! Kendall’s getting an ear full from fans who are calling her out for the crop job and the comments are hysterical!

Move over Kim, there’s two new selfie queens in town! Sisters Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, got fans riled up when they posted multiple selfies together while on set in an undisclosed location on July 17. But, Kendall stirred up mixed reactions when cropped Kylie out of one of their photos! And, we’re not sure if photo editing is in her future since she left a portion of Kylie’s face and hair in the snap! Check out the mysterious snap below, and see what fans had to say!

“Oof she cropped out kylie,” one fan wrote on Instagram, joining the pack of fans who also called out Kendall. “Why would someone crop out their sister?” another fan asked, adding that it was a “rude” thing for Kendall to do to her sister. A Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan even asked the burning question, “Y’all gone talk about this on another episode of KUWTK?” — Good question!

Kendall & Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner on set in an undisclosed location on July 17, 2018. 

Meanwhile, some fans applauded Kendall for cropping her little sister out of the selfie. “I honestly love that she cuts out her sister,” one IG user admitted. More comments rolled in about the crop debacle, one of which we found quite comical. One commenter decided to caption the photo, writing, “When ur sister doesn’t like her face in the photo so you have to cut it out”.

KJ showed off her photo editing skills when she later hopped on her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo with Kylie from Season 1 of KUWTK and then a shot of them from  Season 15 in 2018. And, as you could have guessed, the pair looks a lot different! Let’s be real, 15 season is a long time.