Kendall Jenner Crops Kylie Out Of Instagram Pic & Fans Are Savagely Calling Her Out

Kendall Jenner just cropped Kylie out of a selfie on Instagram and fans are losing their sh-t! Kendall’s getting an ear full from fans who are calling her out for the crop job and the comments are hysterical!

Move over Kim, there’s two new selfie queens in town! Sisters Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, got fans riled up when they posted multiple selfies together while on set in an undisclosed location on July 17. But, Kendall stirred up mixed reactions when cropped Kylie out of one of their photos! And, we’re not sure if photo editing is in her future since she left a portion of Kylie’s face and hair in the snap! Check out the mysterious snap below, and see what fans had to say!

“Oof she cropped out kylie,” one fan wrote on Instagram, joining the pack of fans who also called out Kendall. “Why would someone crop out their sister?” another fan asked, adding that it was a “rude” thing for Kendall to do to her sister. A Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan even asked the burning question, “Y’all gone talk about this on another episode of KUWTK?” — Good question!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner on set in an undisclosed location on July 17, 2018.

Meanwhile, some fans applauded Kendall for cropping her little sister out of the selfie. “I honestly love that she cuts out her sister,” one IG user admitted. More comments rolled in about the crop debacle, one of which we found quite comical. One commenter decided to caption the photo, writing, “When ur sister doesn’t like her face in the photo so you have to cut it out”.

KJ showed off her photo editing skills when she later hopped on her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo with Kylie from Season 1 of KUWTK and then a shot of them from Season 15 in 2018. And, as you could have guessed, the pair looks a lot different! Let’s be real, 15 season is a long time.