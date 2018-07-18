Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: See Sweetest PDA Pics With Nick Jonas Since Their Romance Began

It’s Priyanka Chopra’s birthday! To celebrate this lovely lady’s special day, we’re taking a look back at all her cutest PDA moments with Nick Jonas.

Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra! The beautiful actress has turned 36 today, July 18, and we can’t wait to see how she celebrates. We wonder if her new beau Nick Jonas, 25, has something special planned for his lady? We hope so! Ever since their whirlwind of a relationship started a few months ago, we’ve been keeping a close eye on these two. Thankfully we’ve been able to track down quite a few adorable PDA pics of them. We figure, what better way to celebrate Priyanka’s special day than by looking at these two lovebirds and all their cute pics?

Just a few weeks ago on June 23 the pair was spotted on a romantic vacation together in Mumbai, India. The two stepped out for a date night and they both looked absolutely stunning, Priyanka in particular! She wore a cute two-piece checkered set as we saw in Nick’s cute Instagram video of her. He filmed Priyanka giggling while walking up to the camera and captioned it “Her” with a heart eye emoji next to it — AW! Later on during their vacation, they were spotted together at an engagement party holding hands. Priyanka wore a gorgeous orange and silver Indian style dress, while Nick kept it simple in a black tux.

Of course, the two attended the 2017 Met Gala together, which may have sparked their romance. Even though Nick and Priyanka weren’t together at the time, the chemistry between them was very clear. In every single red carpet photo Nick is seen with his hands around Priyanka’s waist, and the two are VERY close. They were also seen laughing a ton together and seemed very happy to be in each other’s company — too sweet! To see more cute PDA pics of Priyanka and Nick, click through our gallery above!