Aaron Crow: 5 Things To Know About The Belgian Magician & Daredevil On ‘AGT’

Aaron Crow will be back again on ‘AGT’ to try and and impress the judges a second tim with his jaw-dropping stunts. So, who is Aaron Crow? Here’s what you need to know!

1. Aaron was on another talent competition before America’s Got Talent! Aaron, 49, was a contestant on season 7 of Britain’s Got Talent. AGT judge Simon Cowell was a judge that season as well! While Aaron didn’t win Britain’s Got Talent, he’s honed his skills and is ready to win it all in AGT season 13!

2. He’s performed in iconic places. He was featured for six weeks on Broadway and performed at London’s West End and the iconic Sydney Opera House, according to his official website. He was awarded the International Brand Personality Award and was awarded a world championship title in magic. His dazzling routines are renowned around the world.

3. His stunts are death-defying. Aaron’s featured acts include Supravision, Kniferoulette, Needles, the Bowman, the Flatliner, and the Bulletcatcher. These acts feature Aaron lowering his heartbeat to a dangerous level, catching a bullet with his teeth, and more.

4. He first impressed the judges by pouring hot wax on his eyes. When Aaron took the stage for his AGT audition, he wanted to make a statement. He decided to perform his Supravision act, which features the daredevil pouring hot wax on his eyes. After the hot wax and then blindfolding himself, Aaron then sliced a pineapple in half that was sitting on Howie Mandel’s head! His audition had the judges’ jaws on the floor. What will he do next?!

5. There’s another Aaron Crow out there! Just so you don’t get confused, there is a baseball player named Aaron Crow. The athlete plays for the Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican Baseball League. The magician hails from Belgium!