‘I Feel Pretty’ is now available on Digital and Blu-ray, so HollywoodLife is celebrating by premiering an EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from the Amy Schumer’s comedy!

A fortune cookie tells a thousand words, or in this case, it doesn’t. When Renee (Amy Schumer) pulls out her fortune in this EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from I Feel Pretty, it’s completely blank. She’s in the middle of a grocery line, but doesn’t waste any time calling Jane to talk about what she’s discovered.

“Remember the fortune I got? Not the fortune teller. The fortune,” Renee says on the phone. “It said, ‘You are the beauty you seek?’ Well, I am holding that fortune, and it is blank, girl.” Jane is still not following along with Renee.

“But what I’m thinking is it’s not, like, my fortune anymore,” Renee continues. “It’s not, like, a prediction, but it’s about to become my reality. That I’m going to be the beauty I seek, obviously.” Renee then gets quite the surprise when she turns the fortune and there’s something written: “You are the beauty you seek.” Needless to say, Renee gets off the phone before Jane finds out she was right.

The movie also stars Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Busy Philipps, Aidy Bryant, and Emily Ratajkowski. I Feel Pretty follows the story of Renee, a woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis. After suffering a fall, she wakes up believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. Her newfound confidence empowers her to live fearlessly and boldly.

I Feel Pretty is now available on Digital and Blu-ray. The film was released on Digital on July 3. The Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital comes packed with exciting bonus features including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and special featurette that will make you fall in love with the movie even more!