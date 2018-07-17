Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble proved their age difference means nothing when they couldn’t keep their hands (or mouths) off each other during a recent romantic boat ride in Italy.

Kris Jenner, 62, and her much younger boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37, caught a ton of attention when they enjoyed a PDA-filled boat ride while recently vacationing in Italy and it definitely proved that their age difference is nothing more than a major turn on. In one pic, the lovebirds can be seen locking lips while sitting on the boat with towels wrapped around them and Corey couldn’t help but caress Kris’ leg at the same time! Yeah, these two are not afraid to flaunt their relationship and hey, we can’t say we blame them! When you find something great, regardless of age, why not show it off to the world?!

Kris’ relationship with Corey isn’t that surprising considering how youthful she appears to be. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been known for her confidence and ability to not only be a supportive mother but to also not let it stop her from enjoying her own life as an unmarried woman. She’s become an inspiration for many older women who want to live life to the fullest with a lot of energy and love.

In addition to her attitude about life, Kris works hard to look her best. Whether she’s showing off her incredible figure in a swimsuit or a fashionable outfit, she always manages to turn heads in the best way. Being in the public eye all the time has to be tough at some points, but Kris handles it like a pro and always impresses us by her charm and zest for life. We’re so glad she’s found happiness in love with Corey and we hope she continues to have a great time!

We love seeing these two embrace their love! Like Kris’ kids, it definitely seems like she’s taking full advantage of the summer with amazing getaways in tropical places.