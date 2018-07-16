Was T.I.’s Rumored Side Chick Asia’h Epperson Taking Shots At Tiny On Her Birthday? — See Pics

Uh oh! The Instagram police, aka fans, are up in arms over Asia’h Epperson’s latest photos! T.I.’s rumored side chick is being accused of dissing his wife, Tiny Harris with these cryptic messages… But, did she really?!

Did she or didn’t she? — T.I.’s rumored side chick, Asia’h Epperson, 29, took to Instagram on his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ 43rd birthday on July 15, where she posted two bikini photos of herself on the beach. No harm, right? If you look a bit further, fans believe she was dissing Tiny with her cryptic captions. “Many can see the image but few can get the picture,” the first photo — a butt shot of her thong two piece — read. “This that type of all natural money can’t buy,” the second caption of Asia’h sitting in the ocean read, along with the hashtag “God’s work”.

Some detail-oriented fans picked apart the captions and images and speculated that Asia’s posts (which were uploaded on Tiny’s birthday) were straight up shots aimed at Tiny. But, why? — Many fans have claimed that Asia’h insinuated that her body is au naturale, as opposed to Tiny’s, which has had plastic surgery. Tiny has been quite open about her past procedures, some of which include a breast augmentation, butt implants, and liposuction. The Xscape singer has even had a procedure to change her eye color brown to light gray. “They are ice gray. That’s the color I purchased,” she said while discussing the procedure in 2014. The singer traveled to Africa to get the surgery done because such an operation is illegal in the United States.

Asia’h Epperson poses for bikini photos while at the beach on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

As the diss claims grew stronger, Asia’h actually took to the comments on her latest photos to defend herself, telling haters that she’s all about positivity.

In a reply to an Instagram user, Asia’h wrote: “nonsense cause I posted a picture embracing natural women! Lol! Your right!! That such nonsense! And guess what!! The block and delete button is here on social media and in real life for a reason! sorry! Not sorry!! and u know why!!???! ITS MY PAGE!! Lol! Im a positive person!!! Always have been always will be! So yes! My team will be deleting and erasing all things that are not a true representation of who I am!!! And I’m Sorry that judging and criticizing and being cruel and mean and hurtful to people that u don’t know due to a situation that u have no clue about and has nothing to do with you is who YOU ARE! Sad!”

In a second comment, Asia’h said her posts weren’t disses aimed at anyone! She replied to another IG user: “omg!!!!! Literally, no one was throwing shade at anyone!!!! Lol! I have many pictures on my timeline that speak about natural beauty and not being materialistic because that’s who I am!!!! This ain’t the 1st post and it won’t be the last!! It has nothing to do with anyone but myself!!!!! Im team ti and tiny too!!! I’m all about love! I have nothing to do with either one of them or their marriage! That’s what ya’ll don’t seem to understand! Or ya’ll just want someone to be mean and cruel to! judge and criticize them!!??! but once again, thanks for your concern!”

As you may already know, T.I. was caught on video cozying up to a mystery woman (believed to be Asia’h) while backstage at his Indiana show on June 16. And, Tip and Tiny have been on the rocks ever since. Just a few days after the video surfaced, Tip revealed that he did not spend Father’s Day with Tiny and their kids. He admitted that Tiny and the kids weren’t “rockin'” with him following the release of the video.