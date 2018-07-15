Kim Kardashian Goes Braless Showing Off Major Cleavage In Sexy Tied Up Shirt — See Pic

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a pic of one of the sexiest outfits she’s recently worn! See her braless, cleavage-filled look here!

Whoa, cleavage alert! Kim Kardashian is always posting the sexiest pics to her Instagram, but don’t forget about her Instagram story! The reality star recently shared videos of her new spray tan wearing an incredibly sexy outfit. Showing off epic amounts of cleavage, Kim decided to forego a bra and opted for a tied up shirt to do the trick instead. The end result? One of our favorite outfits she’s recently worn. Check out the hot pic below!

Recently, news dropped that Kim has been known to make more money from one Instagram post than the president of the United State’s salary. That’s right, way back in 2015 she posted for the morning sickness drug Diclegis, and as a result, she was paid $500,000. To put that in perspective, the commander-in-chief’s annual salary is $400,000. So, in one day, Kim made more than Trump earns for his yearly compensation as president.

Recently, proved all her haters wrong by giving props to a fan who wrote, Kim “Kim Kardashian is really a down ass wife. Y’all can say whatever tf you want about her but when the whole world was barking on her husband she stood by his side in public and told him he was wrong in private. And don’t be like ‘it’s for the money,’ sis was rich before she met him.” To which, Kim replied, “Okkkkkurrrrr” followed by three emojis of flying wads of cash.

If there are any new, sexy pics that Kim shares, you’ll be the first to know! In the meantime, check out more of Kim’s sexiest outfits with our gallery above!