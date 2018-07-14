Billy Bush & Wife Sydney: Why They Split — Did Trump’s ‘Grab ‘Em By The Pu**y’ Video Tear Them Apart?

Billy Bush and his wife Sydney are sadly splitting after being married for 20 years and their demise may have been caused by his controversial conversation with Donald Trump that went public back in 2016.

Billy Bush‘s wife of 20 years, Sydney, shockingly filed for divorce from the television personality on July 14 and the longstanding problems within their marriage may have started after Billy’s controversial scandal with Donald Trump back in 2016. “Billy’s whole life was basically ruined by the release of the Donald Trump ‘Grab ‘em by the p*ssy’ tape,” a source close to Billy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He ended up losing the two things dearest to him–his career, and his marriage.” As most people know, Billy was terminated from his new gig on NBC’s the Today Show after the scandal. “After Billy lost his job, he was plunged into a really dark time, and it wasn’t long before he and Sydney started struggling,” the source continued. “At first, Billy held out hope that they would be able to work through their problems and get their relationship back on track, but it soon became apparent that their marriage was over, and no amount of therapy and counseling was going to be able to save it.”

Billy’s marriage troubles are not surprising considering the infamous audio between him and Donald proved they were both talking about women in a crude way. Despite the disrespectful comments, it seems Billy was simply trying to take part in the conversation that Donald was trying to have with him and according to those who know him best, Billy’s character is a lot different than what was portrayed. “It’s truly sad, Billy is really one of the nicest guys in the business, and he’s lost everything, and yet Trump has gone on to become the president of the United States—something really is off there, karma-wise,” the source explained.

Billy’s fate and Donald’s fate have been very different indeed. Although it seems like this is the first beginning of the end for Billy and Sydney, the former couple previously caused headlines for separating back in Sept. 2017 so it seems like it’s been a long time coming. We hope they can both go through the tough transition as smoothly as possible and that they both find happiness in the future.