Travis Barker Car Accident: Blink-182 Star Reportedly Hit By School Bus – Is He OK?

Former Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker was involved in a nasty car crash when a school bus plowed into his Mercedes on July 13. We’ve got the scary details on if he was badly hurt.

What a close call! Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker was involved in a terrifying car crash in Calabasas on July 13. He was making a left turn on a residential street when a school bus pulled in front of him, causing a big collision. Fortunately Travis was driving a big, solid black Mercedes G-wagon, so that vehicle can take a beating. It probably saved him from having serious injuries, as he was seen on his feet and talking to others at the crash site, appearing to be unhurt but shaken up. Fortunately no children were on the bus at the time of the scary accident and neither of his two children were in his Mercedes when the bus struck it.

So either he had Friday the 13th bad luck by having a bus crash into his rig, or good luck in that he wasn’t badly hurt. Had be been driving a smaller and more sensible car like a Toyota Prius — arguably one of the most popular rides in eco-friendly L.A. — he could have been a lot more banged up. The accident ended causing traffic snarls into the early evening outside of a gated community.

Scary transportation accidents are sadly familiar to the 42-year-old. He was nearly killed in a fiery 2008 Lear jet crash in South Carolina that left him with burns over 65 percent of his body. The crash killed four people onboard and also badly injured his friend Adam Goldstein, a.k.a. DJ AM who died a year later from a drug overdose. Travis underwent 27 surgeries and spent four months after the crash in burn centers. He detailed his ordeal in his 2015 memoir Can I Say.