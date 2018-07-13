Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Jet Out Of NYC On Private Plane — Off On Another Romantic Getaway?

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are off on another excursion! The model shared a photo of the two of them boarding a private plane! Where are they headed off to? See the pic!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, are headed out on another couple’s trip! The model posted an Instagram photo of her climbing the stairs to a private jet, with her new fiancé standing close behind. In the image shared on July 13, Hailey can be seen rocking a cobalt blue strapless crop top with matching pants. Her hair is tucked back into a bun, and her eyes are covered by a square-shaped sunglasses. Justin’s face is obstructed by his long hair, but he donned a green polo shirt and basketball shorts for the plane ride, which he paired with colorful socks and hotel slippers.

It’s unclear where these two are jetting off to, but we bet it’s somewhere amazing. Hailey and Justin rekindled their romance in early June while partying in Miami. They then took the fun to New York City where they were spotted kissing in parks across Manhattan and Brooklyn. For the Fourth of July, the couple drove out to the Hamptons, where they spent the patriotic holiday on the beach together. A few days later, they then head to the Bahamas, where the “Sorry” singer proposed to his girlfriend at a restaurant at the resort they were staying at. So many places, so little time!

The “Love Yourself” crooner proposed to Hailey on July 8 with an absolutely stunning diamond ring that he helped design. “Justin was thrilled with the execution of the ring we made for his girlfriend at the time, and was excited to give it to her,” his jeweler Jack Solow told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He helped us design the ring himself, and he wanted it to perfectly compliment the shape of her hand, which we were able to achieve. The diamond has a beautiful shape and accentuates her hand wonderfully.”