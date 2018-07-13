The Rock Disses Tyrese Gibson After Explosive ‘Furious’ Feud: There’s ‘No Need’ To Speak To Him Again

So much for family. There’s still bad blood between Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson following their ‘Fast & Furious’ fight, and The Rock is fine if they don’t talk ever again.

“We haven’t talked at all,” Dwayne Johnson, 46, said when talking about his feud with Tyrese Gibson, 39, during the July 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.” That’s true. While it seems that Tyrese couldn’t stop throwing shade at The Rock during the height of the feud, Dwayne kind of ignored the whole thing.

The Rock acknowledged that his Fate of the Furious co-star “was going through some stuff in his personal life” at the time, per Us Weekly, indicating that Tyrese was less upset at The Rock and more in an emotional spiral due to his custody battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell. Still, what’s done is done and it seems that The Rock is fine with leaving things where they are “To me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

While the Rock denies that he was “beefing” – as the man was too busy to get involved in that nonsense – Tyrese claims he didn’t start the feud in the first place. “Listen, I don’t wake up every day trying to figure out how to be more famous. Dwayne, Vin Diesel, Will Smith, they’re all bona fide movie stars that probably turn down thirty, forty movies a year,” he told Dish Nation and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in December 2017. “That’s not my story.” Tyrese said that The Rock started the fight when he accepted to do the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs And Shaw. Tyrese called the move “selfish” and thought The Rock had more “integrity” than that.

The Fast & Furious fracture started when The Rock called out his “candy ass” co-stars during an August 2016 Instagram post. Many suspected that he was specifically talking about Vin, but the two have seemingly buried the hatchet. FYI, it was Vin, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese – and not The Rock – who were on-hand to help open the movie’s ride at Universal Orlando. So, maybe family sticks together, anyway?