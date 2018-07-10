Angel Garcia: 5 Things To Know About The 12-Year-Old Powerhouse Singer On ‘AGT’

Angel Garcia is taking ‘AGT’ by storm! The 12-year-old is hitting the stage for the final auditions of July 10 and sings a breathtaking rendition of a Spanish hit. Here’s what you need to know about Angel!

1. He’s performing in the final auditions of season 13. The pressure is on for the contestants trying out in the final auditions. Angel Garcia takes the stage during the July 10 episode, which airs at 8 p.m. on NBC, to perform the hit Spanish song “El Triste,” a song written by Mexican composer Roberto Cantoral. He may be only 12 years old, but his voice is mighty. Angel takes the judges and audience by storm with his powerful vocals. He gets a standing ovation from the crowd!

2. His dad inspires him to sing. Judge Howie Mandel asks Angel what inspires him to sing, and the 12-year-old singer replies: “It’s mostly my dad.” Both Angel’s dad and mom watch their son perform from backstage with host Tyra Banks!

3. He was reportedly on another reality show before America’s Got Talent! Angel reportedly competed on La Voz Kids, Telemundo’s Spanish-language children’s version of The Voice, according to America’s Got Talent Wiki. He was eliminated during the Battle Rounds in 2014. Now he’s got a second chance on AGT!

4. His audition already has over 1 million views! NBC “leaked” Angel’s audition ahead of the July 10 episode. In just 4 days, his performance has become one of the most-watched auditions of season 13 — and it hasn’t even aired on NBC yet! The performance speaks for itself. Angel is just that good.

5. He could get the Golden Buzzer! With this being the final auditions, judge Heidi Klum still has to use her Golden Buzzer. Angel has a chance to move directly to the live shows! The other season 13 Golden Buzzer acts include singers Courtney Hadwin, Amanda Mena, Michael Ketterer, and acrobatic group Zurcaroh.