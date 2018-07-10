LeSean McCoy Denies ‘Totally Baseless’ Claims Of Beating Ex After Alleged Friend Releases Bloody Photo

NFL star LeSean McCoy has vehemently denied allegations of brutally beating his ex, Delicia Cordon. An alleged friend of Cordon’s released a graphic, bloody photo, which she claims is Cordon’s face.

LeSean McCoy, 29, running back for the Buffalo Bills, has denied allegations that he brutally beating his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, who is also the mother of his son, LeSean McCoy Jr. A woman by the name of Mia, who claims to be friends with Cordon, took to Instagram on July 9, where she accused McCoy of beating Cordon, calling him “the devil.” Mia posted a bloody photo of an alleged side by side of Cordon — one photo of her most recent Instagram post; and, another of a bloody face.

McCoy has since denied the allegations in a personal statement on both Twitter and Instagram. “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” he wrote in a note on social media on July 10. “Further more, I have no had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.” Cordon has yet to address the allegations.

EMTs responded to a home on Cordon’s street early Monday morning (July 9), officials, who would not release any more information told TMZ Sports.

McCoy recently sued Cordon in an effort to kick her out of the home that he owns, as reported by the site, which obtained the legal documents. In June, McCoy sought a judge’s order to force Cordon to move out of a home he owns in Alpharetta, Georgia, according to the docs obtained by TMZ Sports, which stated that: “Defendant is ex-girlfriend of owner/plaintiff and refuses to leave.” He also asked the judge to force Cordon to return all of his items that were in her possession.

Both McCoy and Cordon were scheduled to appear in court today, July 10, according to the court docs. However, the court date may be reschedule due to a medical emergency involving a member of her lawyer’s family, TMZ reports.

The court filings also apparently reveal Cordon’s claim that McCoy had discussed marriage with her on May 28 and gave her a “substantial gift.” She then says McCoy left for NFL OTAs on May 30, and she also left to attend a graduation in Virginia.

The next day, while Cordon was gone, she claims in the court filings that McCoy had friends, family members and others remove her things without her knowledge. She then claims when she viewed that on a live security camera, she called police, who stopped the removal of her stuff. In the court filings, Cordon also claims McCoy cut the electricity to her place.

The Buffalo Bills organization is aware of the most recent allegations and is looking into the matter, according to ESPN reporter, Dianna Russini, who tweeted: “The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources”. The Bills have yet to release a statement of their own.

This story is still developing…