Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Hang With LeBron James In L.A. After He Signs To Lakers: Is Tristan Next?

Khloe Kardashian gave LeBron James a warm welcome to the city of LA by enjoying a double date with him & his wife Savannah, and her beau Tristan Thompson. But, does this mean Tristan’s going to leave Cleveland, too!?

Love and basketball, baby! Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, LeBron James and Savannah James were the hottest commodities last night at Nobu Malibu, where the quad went on a double date to celebrate LeBron moving to LA. Khloe and Tristan seemed to be in good spirits as they introduced LeBron and Savannah to the “LA way,” since the basketball royalty decided to join the LA Lakers. While throughout the basketball season we heard that LeBron was pretty upset that Tristan was dating a Kardashian (because of the KURSE!), we also know that he and Khloe formed a good relationship during their time in Cleveland. Then, after Tristan’s cheating scandal, LeBron was incredibly disappointed in him. Now, it looks like they’ve put all the drama behind them and enjoyed some good sushi together!

After LeBron announced his decision to go to the Lakers last week, HollywoodLife.com also heard exclusively that Khloe would love for her man to follow LeBron’s lead. “Khloe is begging Tristan to do everything he can to get traded to the Lakers now that LeBron will be playing in LA. Khloe is envious of LeBron’s big move and wants the same for Tristan. She feels it would be good for Tristan’s career to keep playing with LeBron, and good for their relationship to be in Los Angeles, too,” an insider revealed. “After her challenging time alone, away from her family in Cleveland last season, Khloe is not looking forward to going back to Ohio when the NBA season starts back up. She is hoping Tristan can do something, anything to get traded to either team in Los Angeles.”

However, Tristan may be having different thoughts. “Now that LeBron is gone, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a situation where almost anything can happen,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavalier power forward told HL. “But with those thoughts as they are, nobody expects them to even get close to the NBA Finals. Still, Tristan feels like this could be a great opening and opportunity to where he could become a superstar in the NBA.” If only we could have been a fly on the wall during this dinner between the James’ and Khloe and Tristan!