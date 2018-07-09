Selena Gomez Spotted Throwing Back A Shot In NYC Hotel Bar After Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement

Selena Gomez isn’t taking the news of Justin Bieber’s confirmation that he’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin too well. An eyewitness tells us she was spotted downing a shot at the Four Seasons NYC upon hearing he’s getting married

Well, this would be a pretty natural reaction for any girl to find out her beloved ex just got engaged to another woman. Selena Gomez, 25, was still Justin Bieber‘s gal as of late winter of this year before they broke up once again. Now the 24-year-old “Sorry” singer has confirmed that he’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, and declared she is the one and only “love of my life.” That had to have stung Selena pretty hard as an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the “Wolves” singer popped into the bar inside CUT at the Four Seasons hotel in New York’s financial district, saddled up and ordered a shot late in the day on July 9. Our witness says she threw back the shot and immediately left alongside her bodyguard.

While booze isn’t a good idea for anyone who has had a kidney transplant, Sel definitely gets a pass with Justin’s big bombshell. In his Instagram declaration, he revealed “Plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.” He even hinted at having babies with the model, continuing “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

Then he made a statement that had to have cut Selena to the core. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.” Fans always thought Selena was the true love of his life, and she probably did too! After dating on and off since 2011, the pair finally reunited in Oct. 2017 and put on such a love fest in the months that followed. Sel even became estranged from her mom, who disapproved of her daughter getting back together with a guy who broke her heart so many times.

Selena and Justin ended things in Feb. of 2018 and he only started dating Hailey again at the start of June. Yet just five quick weeks later the Biebs put a ring on Hailey and declared her his forever partner. Justin added “My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!” so he’s planning on living a long life committed to being Hailey’s husband. Justin and Hailey were photographed in the Bahamas on July 8 and she was rocking a massive diamond engagement ring on that finger. Justin blew apart any rumors that it was a publicity stunt by declaring his everlasting love and commitment to Hailey in his IG post.