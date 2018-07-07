Are Nicki Minaj & Future Really Dating? The Truth Behind Their Alleged Romance Revealed

If you’re wondering whether or not Nicki Minaj and Future are dating, you’re not alone! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their alleged relationship, and why things may be heating up for them very soon!

The buzz around Nicki Minaj, 35, and Future’s alleged romance is NOT going away. In fact, now more than ever fans are shipping them as a couple after Nicki posted a video of herself opening gifts from Chanel to Instagram on July 2. “Thank you. You know the way to a Barbie’s [heart],” she captioned the post, which interestingly stirred fans into a frenzy. While we’re not exactly sure why the gifts point to Future, we wouldn’t mind seeing them together! Plus, they recently announced their joint tour NICKIHNDRXX that’s set to kick off in September. So, they will be spending a lot of time together.

“Nicki is a flirt and Future would love nothing more than to hook up with her. The one thing that is like in the near future is a friends with benefits type of situation,” a source close to Nicki tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Being such good friends like they are, there are sparks, and the fact that they will be around each other for quite a long time for their upcoming tour– something is bound to happen between the two. It’s just something in the air,” the insider continued.

“Simply put, there is [a] mutual respect and attraction that could easily lead into something, but they are not in an official relationship yet. But, the chances are very good it’s steering that way, especially how they act around each other,” our source said. Following Future’s surprise release of Beast Mode 2, Nicki took to Instagram to gush over the mixtape. “Pluto WUTS GUHD?!!!” Nicki captioned a screen grab of Future’s song “DOH DOH.” I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out!