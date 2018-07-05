Charlotte McKinney set off her own fireworks on the Fourth of July by strutting down the beach in Malibu in a sexy thong bikini! See pics of her sexy AF look here.

God bless America! Charlotte McKinney, 24, hit the beach in style on the Fourth of July wearing an ultra-racy bikini, appropriately in bright red. The suit from Solid and Striped featured an underwire demi cup top and high-cut thong bottoms. Needless to say, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely gorgeous for her day in the sun with friends in Malibu. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a wide-brimmed straw hat, and those tiny sunglasses all the It Girls are wearing right now.

When she wasn’t in the water or strolling the sand, she covered up in an adorable floral romper. The Baywatch star practically lives in bikinis, so she knows how to pick the right one for her body type. This particular number has been seen on a number of celebrities, including the Kardashians! We can see why — it’s super cute. Charlotte recently revealed her secrets to always being bikini-ready to Life & Style, and it’s actually a lot simpler than you may think.

For Charlotte, regular exercise is key. “Finding the time to work out is really important for me. I build into my schedule the week ahead and try not to skip on the commitment. I mix it up between Hot 8 Yoga, Barrys Bootcamp, and F45 Training,” she said.

She also said that you don’t have to starve yourself or do some crazy diet to achieve your ideal body! “I found maintaining a balanced meal plan year round has been extremely beneficial for me. The days of crash-dieting are well and truly over!” As for that glowing skin? SUNSCREEN.