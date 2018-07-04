Celebs Celebrating 4th Of July Holiday — LeBron James & More

It’s that time of year again when our favorite celebrities are firing up the grill and sipping on cocktails just like the rest of us. Check out who is celebrating the stars and stripes too.

LeBron James, 33, is just one of many celebrities who have been living it up on the Fourth of July. But, rather than celebrate Stateside, the king has been chilling in Italy while on vacation with his family. He’s one of a host of our favorite stars who is partying it up on America’s birthday. Jessica Alba, 37, shared a boomerang clip of her sipping on a cocktail. The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel shared a throwback photo of her in a stars and stripes bikini. Meanwhile, it was a family affair for Jon Gosselin who posed in front of the American flag with one of his daughters in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Usually, when it comes to celebrity Fourth of July parties Taylor Swift tends to be the go-to person for her girl squad. She didn’t have a high profile shindig in 2017, but in previous years she hosted just enough for them to become legendary. Back in 2013 she held her first July 4 party at her home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Over the years, since then, celebs joining her during those festivities have included TV and film stars like Lena Dunham, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Jaime King. Ex boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston have also been front and center in previous years.

Other celebs who have shared their Fourth of July celebrations with fans include Bella Thorne, 20, who partied up a storm with her pals in 2017. The Kardashians are also known to throw amazing Independence Day bashes. In 2017 Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth of July party included an inflatable slide and gold-tipped ice cream cones. That year Kristen Bell, 37, and husband Dax Shephard, 43, were super cute and wore matching stars and stripes onesies. They posed on Instagram next to a small inflatable swimming pool.

Of course lots of parties involve our favorite stars either draped in the flag (as Paris Hilton was one year), partying by the beach (like country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany in 2017) or checking out a parade (as Pink and hubby Carey Hart did in 2011 in Malibu with their then newborn daughter Willow). Some celebs have actually turned their July 4 celebrations into a wedding. Singer Billy Joel, 69, pulled that move in 2015 when he turned his party into a surprise wedding to wife Alexis Roderick. One celeb who usually has two things to celebrate every Independence Day is former President Barack Obama’s oldest daughter Malia who turns 20 on July 4 this year. A Fourth of July birthday, you can’t get any more patriotic than that!