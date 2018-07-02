Fergie ‘Doesn’t Want To See’ Ex Josh Duhamel & Eiza Gonzalez Flaunt PDA — It ‘Stings’‬

Josh Duhamel’s loved up photos with his new girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez may look sweet. But we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that, for Fergie, seeing her ex smooch with a new love hits a nerve.

Josh Duhamel, 45, may be getting cozy with his new girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez, 28, but that doesn’t mean that his ex, Fergie, has to feel good about it. The 43-year-old pop star amicably split from the actor in 2017 and they announced their low-key breakup in October. Fast forward to July 1 and, after weeks of rumors, paparazzi snapped the new It couple smooching while on vacation in Mexico. Now, we’re learning how Fergie reacted to those pics.

A person close to the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “Fergie does miss Josh. She thinks he still looks great and she really thought they would stay together forever. So it hurts to see him kissing another woman, moving on and finding happiness with someone else.” The person also claims, “Fergie feels that it especially stings because Josh’s new woman looks a little bit like a younger version of herself. Just because things have been over for a while, doesn’t make seeing him with another woman less painful. Fergie sincerely hopes Josh finds happiness, but it doesn’t feel good to know about it or watch them flaunt it in public. She really doesn’t want to see it.”

As fans of the former couple know, the estranged husband and wife married in 2009 and had a son, Axl, in 2013. But they left the showbiz world reeling in October 2017 when they revealed that – not only were they split – they’d done so, quietly, months earlier. At the time they released a joint statement saying, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” As for Fergie, she later tearfully discussed their breakup during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show so, yes, we can understand why she may find Josh and Eiza’s PDA pics hurtful. She said at the time, “It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever.”