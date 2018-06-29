Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Skirt Rides Up & Donald Trump Jr. Tries To Fix The Wardrobe Malfunction

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s skirt didn’t want to cooperate during an outing with Donald Trump Jr. He even tried to adjust the garment for her as it rode up. See the pics!

It happens to the best of us! While stepping out with Donald Trump Jr., 40, for the night, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, struggled with the skirt of her purple peplum dress. It appeared to ride up while in the car (as skirts tend to do), and her boyfriend made an attempt to fix it upon getting out of the SUV. Donald Trump‘s eldest son was photographed tugging on his girlfriend’s ensemble and seemed to be fairly successful. SEE THE PICS OF THE WARDROBE MALFUNCTION HERE.

The outing came just a few days after the couple enjoyed a weekend getaway in Montana. While there, the pair went fishing together and took a few romantic pics while on their couple’s trip. “Amazing weekend in Montana with @donaldjtrumpjr,” the Fox News anchor wrote on June 24, alongside a picture of Trump holding a cigar in one hand and a fish in the other. “Here are some shots from our trip to the Stillwater River which we floated for the day on Saturday,” she continued, sharing a few shots of the two of them on their mini-vacay. In a pair of selfies, they smiled at the camera while cozying up together.

While it’s only been three months since Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump, 40, filed for divorce in March, his ex-wife seemingly gave Trump her blessing to date Kimberly in a recent tweet that also attacked the press, because getting mad at the media is apparently a family pastime at this point. The former spouses’ split came after months of turmoil. They had been separated since the summer of 2017, and Trump was accused of cheating on his wife with Aubrey O’Day, 34, and Melissa Stetten, 29.