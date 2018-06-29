The Duggar’s Derick Dillard Slams Trans Teen Jazz Jennings After Her Gender Confirmation Surgery

Raging idiot Derick Dillard launched a Twitter attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after she revealed she underwent gender confirmation surgery.

There is no more room for negativity in this world, but that didn’t stop Derick Dillard, 29, of Counting On from spewing off rancid attacks at trans teen Jazz Jennings, 17, after her gender confirmation surgery. “This kind of thinking should not be encouraged by media. A system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken,” the controversial minister wrote after Jazz shared a smiling photo of herself post-surgery. This isn’t the first time Derick has come after Jazz, who is also the star TLC series I Am Jazz.

Last year he said that Jazz is being used to “push a larger agenda.” He called her show a “an oxymoron’ as a “reality show which follows a non-reality” and claimed “Transgender is a myth. Gender is not fluid, ordained by God.” The 17-year-old took the high road then, which we expect she will do again. She responded to Derick’s original hate with a tweet, writing, “Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.” Derick couldn’t keep his opinions to himself, though, and went off on Jazz again, this time refusing to use her preferred female pronouns. “I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child. It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days,” he wrote on Twitter.

The behavior he has show lost the Duggars their TLC show, but it hasn’t stopped Derick from continuing to voice his unpopular opinion to the public. Just weeks ago he slammed husbands Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent with homophobic tweets that he’s continued to try to defend. “People are not our enemy; the darkness and sin of this world is,” he wrote. “You can fight for the pro-life cause and still love the unwed mother. You can love your homosexual friend while still supporting the sanctity of traditional marriage.” Ugh, Derick Dillard is the worst.