’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Molly Is Hit With Shocking News About Luis After Their Divorce

Molly just can’t shake Luis. In this EXCLUSIVE ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ preview, Molly learns she’s still financially responsible for Luis AFTER their split!

Molly meets with immigration attorney Irene Steffas to discuss what’s going on with her ex, Luis, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 1 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Molly reveals to Irene that met Luis in the Dominican Republic at a resort. She didn’t seen any red flags until after she was in a relationship with him. Molly signed an affidavit of support, and that’s now tied her to Luis, even though they’re divorced.

“The divorce is simple enough, but just because you get a divorce, that’s not sufficient reason for USCIS to deny him his green card,” Irene tells Molly. “You signed that affidavit of support and that affidavit of support means if he needs any government funding — if he goes into a hospital and has to get Medicaid — you’re on the hook for 10 years.”

This situation Molly finds herself in is the U.S. government’s way of protecting itself from an immigrant taking advantage of the welfare benefits. If Luis does take advantage of the benefits, then Molly will have to reimburse the U.S. government! Irene adds, “If he doesn’t get his green card, you’re still on the hook until he leaves.” Molly can’t catch a break! Needless to say, she’s blindsided and angered by the news.

“He needs to go back to the Dominican because I’ve already spent thousands and thousands of dollars to get him here, and I don’t want to ave to pay one more cent for Luis’ ass anymore,” a heated Molly says in the preview. This couple certainly didn’t a happily ever after. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.