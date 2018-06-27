Logan Browning Creates ‘Art That Is Activism’ In ‘Dear White People’ In Trump’s America

Everyone can resonate with Logan Browning’s character in ‘Dear White People,’ & it’s not only because of the story she’s telling — it’s how she’s telling it. Logan talks to HL about her breakthrough role that started an important conversation in society.

“Dear white people, our skin color is not a weapon. You don’t have to be afraid of it.” Samantha White’s poignant words in Netflix’s Dear White People strike a nerve for so many people who watch the groundbreaking show. It doesn’t matter your skin color — Logan Browning‘s character will introduce you to an entirely new way of thinking — her way — and we’re not mad about it. The 29-year-old actress is aware of the difference she’s making with her work, and she doesn’t plan to stop any time soon, as the show was just picked up for a third season. “It was exciting, it was intimidating, it was an honor to be a part of something so aggressive,” Logan told HollywoodLife.com at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors in NYC. “I never thought that I would be on a show like Dear White People where I am a conduit of telling stories about that specific of an experience to the point where so many people are able to relate.”

She endured the backlash from trolls after Season 1 premiered, but instead of responding with hate, Logan embraced the conversation and clarified the intentions of the show. She called it “a love letter,” saying Dear White People was more so explaining, “hey, these are things that black people go through,” not so much of “this is what white people have done to black people” in an interview with Vanity Fair. Now, heading into Season 3, she’s continuing the civil discourse. “So many people are able to be educated and then so many conversations are spawned from this piece of art,” she told HL. Logan added, “I never thought that I would have art that is activism, and I do now and I don’t wanna stop. It was kind of like being bit by a bug and now I just want it to keep going.”

We don’t want her to stop, either, and luckily, it doesn’t seem like she will any time soon!