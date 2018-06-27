Gabrielle Union, 45, Puts Insane Six-Pack On Display In Bikini For Ibiza Vacation — Sexy Pics

Gabrielle Union is GOALS! The actress put her rock hard abs and toned physique on display while vacationing in Ibiza with her hubby, Dwyane Wade! — Check out these unreal photos!

Gabrielle Union, 45, looks incredible! The actress put her 6-pack abs and her stunning smile on full display when she hit the beach in Ibiza, Spain on June 26. She posted a series of flawless photos in a beige two-piece bikini in her “de-stress” sanctuary — the ocean. Gabrielle also put her news short do’ on display while getting some R&R, and accessorized with a pair of hoops and a bright headband. Check out the

Gabrielle is currently in Europe, where she’s vacationing with her husband, NBA star, Dwayne Wade, 36, on their annual “Wade World Tour 2018”. Each year, when the NBA season is through and her acting ventures slow down, the duo takes off on a long vacation. During their annual adventures Gabrielle and Dwyane always share tons of photos and videos of their wine-filled nights, colorful fashion, and of course, their epic dance moves. It’s safe to say, they’re one couple that knows how to have fun!

Gabrielle Union puts her bikini body on display while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain on June 26.

After vacation, the couple will get back to work as they’re both in the midst of major career moments. Gabrielle will hit the small screen alongside Jessica Alba, 37, in, L.A.’s Finest, a spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise. After NBC passed on the show, it was picked up by Charter Communications, making it Spectrum’s first original scripted series. The show looks like it’s going to exude girl power, with Gabrielle and Jessica playing LAPD detectives. L.A.’s Finest will debut with 13 episodes in 2019, where Gabrielle has promised viewers will see her, along with Jessica, “kicking ass and take names.”

Meanwhile, Dwyane left his career open-ended after the last NBA season ended. After the Miami Heat were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs after five games, everyone wondered whether Dwyane would return or retire at age 36, after 15 season in the league. Many think this could be the end for him, seeing as he was traded back to his OG team after reunited with his best friend, LeBron James, 34, following a brief stint with the Cavaliers. Dwyane has made it clear that ending his career in Miami would be ideal. Following the end of last season, he also hinted at a possible retirement, when he posted an open-ended video about what his next move would be. The video ends with “stay tuned,” therefore all eyes will be on Dwyane this summer.