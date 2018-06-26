Troy James: 5 Things To Know About The Jaw-Dropping Contortionist On ‘AGT’

WTF?! Troy James will be auditioning on the June 26 episode of ‘AGT,’ and he’s got one insane act. His contortions will make your stomach turn and your jaw hit the floor. Here’s what you need to know about the contortionist!

1. Troy leaves the judges absolutely speechless with his audition. NBC leaked Troy’s audition ahead of the June 26 episode. He didn’t warn the judges about his act. He just went for it. Troy contorted his body into some insane ways and crawled over to the judges’ table. The judges couldn’t keep their jaws from dropping. Now this is an act we’ve truly never seen before!

2. He’s appeared on a number of TV shows. He played a mongrel on six episodes of FX’s The Strain, a demon on Freeform’s Shadowhunters, and appeared on SyFy’s Channel Zero. His first role was a sleepwalker in the 2016 horror movie The Void.

3. He was born flexible! “I have always been this flexible. No training, or practice required,” he told Dread Central. “In fact, when I was young I took it for granted, thinking everyone could bend their body like I could – that it wasn’t abnormal.” He also noted that people on social media have said he has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which causes overly flexible joints.

4. He was bullied in school. Kids starting teasing him over his flexibility, he revealed to Dread Central. “I got super embarrassed, and hid my ability until high school where it suddenly became the coolest thing, and everyone loved it,” he said.

5. He showed off his act to Steve Harvey! America’s Got Talent isn’t the only time Troy has shown off his talent to a live studio audience. In March 2018, he performed in front of Steve Harvey and a huge crowd for Showtime at the Apollo. Steve was beyond shocked at Troy’s skills. “What is he?” Steve said. “Ain’t nobody fitting to have a baby with him… have that thing come out crawl all around the damn delivery room.”