Normani Channels Mariah Carey In Sexy BET Outfit: Who Wore It Better?

Normani killed the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 in a stunning black two-piece skirt ensemble. However, she’s giving us major deja vu because we’ve seen this look on Mariah Carey! Take a look at the comparison below.

They say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. So, we have a feeling Normani, 22, was paying homage to Mariah Carey, 48, at the BET Awards on June 24 when she sported the same black two-piece Mariah wore to the MTV Awards in 1997. So, who wore it better. While it’s hard for anyone to come close to the Queen, Normani put her own twist look by styling her hair bone straight unlike Mariah who wore her blonde tresses in loose curls. Normani also wore black sandals just like Mimi, and TBH, they both look fantastic.

In addition to her major fashion moment at the BET Awards, it’s been a big year for Normani. Back in March, the singer and her band Fifth Harmony ( with Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui) announced they were going their separate ways. “Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride,” the group said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Since then, Normani has embarked on a solo career, and it’s safe to say she’s here to stay. Although she didn’t take home any awards tonight, Normani was a fantastic presenter. Plus, just last month, she killed the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 when she performed her song “Love Lives” with Khalid.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Normani, and by the looks of her outfit tonight we’re praying for a Mariah Carey collaboration.