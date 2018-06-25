Halle Berry, 51, Shows Off Insanely Toned Arms While Cozying Up To Her 2 Kids In Rare Family Shot

If this isn’t #momgoals, we don’t know what is! Halle debuted her fit frame while vacationing with her kids in Bora Bora, and we don’t know which part of the sweet pic we envy more – her arms or her view. Take a look if you dare!

Man, we sure wish Halle Berry would tell us her secrets. The 51-year old mom has clearly been drinking from the fountain of youth because she looks just as good as she did back in her Catwoman days over a decade ago — and that’s no exaggeration. She’s vacationing with her two kids, Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez, in Bora Bora at the moment and we haven’t wanted to be her this much since she dated heartthrob Michael Ealy. Her Instagram has been bursting at the seams with pics of she and her kiddos all week, but we’re loving one sweet shot in particular! Halle has her arms around her little ones, their backs to the camera while they sit on a rock, the ocean spread out before them. Wow! She captioned the photo, “Magical first day of summer.” Uh, yeah, you can say that again!

But as incredible as the view is, we can’t stop looking at Halle’s arms. Talk about toned! In fact, the actress looks so good that we might need to take a look at her birth certificate. The 51-year-old has always been fit and fab, but keeping up that slim shape requires lots of work. You’ll never believe her vacation workout schedule! “I start each morning with a 30 min light run on the beach to get my heart pumping and blood flowing,” she told her Instagram followers while in Bora Bora. “In my room when I get back, I then do 5 very simple and extremely effective exercises. […] I do each one for 5 sets 50 reps. It helps me keep my butt in the air while in #paradise. Also I’ve been able to eat totally keto!” It’s no wonder she looks so unbelievably good on vacay with Nahla and Maceo. Just last week she shared a video hammering a tire with a sledgehammer!

And even though Halle’s back is to the camera, we’d bet money that she’s rocking no makeup and still looking worthy of a red carpet. She’s one of those impossible celebs that can pull off a fresh face and look just as good as she would full-glam.

Magical first day of summer ♥️ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 21, 2018 at 7:52pm PDT

Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the rest of Halle’s Bora Bora pics on her Instagram. From yoga poses in the forest to boat rides with her kids, each shot is absolute perfection — just like her!