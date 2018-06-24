SZA Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction At BET Awards In Teeny, Tiny Skirt

So close! SZA nearly flashed the audience at the BET Awards on June 24 with her super short skirt! See it here!

Uh-oh! While accepting the award for Best New Artist at the BET Awards on June 24, SZA, 27, almost had a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction. The “Love Galore” singer looked absolutely incredible in a black turtle neck, grey skirt, and tan boots, however, the mini skirt had its own plans. On stage, SZA couldn’t help but adjust her bottoms and was this close to flashing everyone in the audience. “SZA know that skirt too short if you gotta keep yo hands on it lol,” one fan said after her speech. Yikes! “Alright now SZA if you have to worry about your a** being out don’t wear it, but I’m happy you won girl,” another user tweeted. Luckily, she made it through and delivered a pretty inspiring speech. Plus, she was able to distract viewers with her new hairstyle! Phew!

Nevertheless, it’s been a pretty big year for the breakout star. In addition to her BET Awards win, SZA was also nominated for five Grammys this year including Best R&B Song for “Supermodel” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Ctrl. She also won Best R&B Female Artist at the 2018 Billboard Awards on May 20. She’s unstoppable! “Nothing but the best for my Queen,” one fan tweeted after her BET win.

“I love SZA because she don’t carry herself like she’s that b*tch! Her vibe and attitude is just A1 and she always just lets us know to follow our dreams and live,” another fan said. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for SZA and all of her success. Aside from her red carpet appearances, SZA is currently on tour. But, she did have to put the show on pause due to her vocal chords.

“My voice is permanently injured. I just wanna be left alone, my priorities are f*cked up. They been f*cked up. I need space goodbye,” SZA said back in May! However, she was able to resume in June after having surgery, according to Dazed Digital. What can’t she do?!