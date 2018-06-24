25 years after the release of his debut album, ‘Doggy Style’, Snoop Dogg took the stage at the BET Awards on June 24 to perform four of his biggest hits! Watch, here.

Immediately after being introduced at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24, Snoop Dogg asked the audience, “Who Am I? (What’s My Name)”. But, of course, this man didn’t need any sort of formal introduction. The iconic rapper actually released his debut album, Doggy Style, 25 years ago — something that host Jamie Foxx told the audience before Snoop came out on stage and performed four of his biggest hits… “Who Am I? (What’s My Name” was only one of them.

Following that song, the audience begged for more and that’s exactly what they got. Snoop followed up his first song with “The Next Episode”, a track by Dr. Dre that Snoop Dogg was featured on. And if you don’t know the beat to that song then you’ve been living under a rock your entire life. But anyway, Snoop then finished his performance with “Sunrise”, a song of his featuring Sly Pyper (who also took the stage with the rapper), and “You”, another song of his that features Tye Tribbett. And for the last song, Snoop came out on stage in a priest’s robe as he stood behind a pulpit looking incredibly holy. Is it too cliche to say he brought us to church? Well, he did and we loved it. It may have been one of our favorite performances of the night. Watch it below!

Other performers are the BET Awards included Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Ella Mai, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, YG, Miguel, Jay Rock, Yolanda Adams and SiR.