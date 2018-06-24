SiR Fans Furious After His BET Awards Performance Cuts To Commercial

SiR fans were not happy on June 24 when the R&B singer’s set was cut short during the BET Awards and they took to Twitter to vent.

No siree. Fans of R&B crooner SiR were anything but happy with the BET Awards on June 24, after they cut the singer’s set to go to a commercial break. The 31-year-old was on the stage singing his heart out with his very romantic love ballad, “War.” Nissan sponsored the segment, but everyone was surprised when SiR barely got through the chorus when an announcer spoke over him to reveal who was coming up after the break. And then, yes, they cut to the commercials.

The outrage on Twitter was swift. One fan wrote, “I’m mad SIR is going to get the cut to commercial performance, ‘cause that album and this track is fire flames.” Another person wrote, “Smh @ the Sir slander. People appreciate popularity over talent.” Yet another fan tweeted, “I hate that they cut to commercial right when @inglewoodSiR started to perform.” One person tweeted a GIF of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore saying, “Not cool,” while adding, “Why did the @BETAwards cut @inglewoodSiR performance?” But not everyone was heartbroken. At least one person saw the funny side and shared a GIF of a laughing Mike Tyson, along with the tweet, “They really cut to commercial while SiR was performing.”

Meanwhile, for those people who were confused and don’t know much about him, SiR was born Sir Darryl Farris so, yes, that’s his real name. He has spent the last few months touring to support his album “November” – a romantic record, which has made him a hit with the ladies. But for those who are smitten – especially after his BET Awards performance – take note, he’s taken and has been married to his wife Kelly Ann for nine years! She’s the inspiration behind all those love songs that make his fans swoon. “I hold my respect for my mother high, same thing for my wife,” SiR said during a January 2018 appearance on The Breakfast Club. “I try to make sure that the music I put out is never disrespectful towards them and towards women in general… I try to care. I can’t say I’m perfect. But I try.”

SiR took the stage at the BET Awards on the same night that singer Anita Baker was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. The 60-year-old has sung tracks penned by the California-based singer and songwriter and he has had nothing but good things to say about her.

“Miss Anita is one of the sweetest people in the world,” he said during The Breakfast Club interview. “She’s just super genuine. She kind of low-key flipped out over the songs and that had me, I was way up here.” But there was one thing that he was disappointed about when he met the “Sweet Love” legend. “I didn’t get to take a picture with her, which I regret,” he said. Hopefully they both manage to sneak a couple of photos in after the June 24 awards show!