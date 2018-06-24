Nicki Minaj Twerks & Flashes Her Butt In Sexy BET Awards Performance

Nicki Minaj sizzled onstage at the 2018 BET Awards during her incredible performance of both ‘Chun Li’ and ‘Rich Sex.’ She twerked and showed off her butt in the sexiest latex dress ever!

Nicki Minaj proved once again why she’s one of the best female rappers in the business. She turned up the heat at the 2018 BET Awards with the most memorable performance of the night. She first hit the stage to rap “Chun Li” in a black and red robe. Then she stripped it off to reveal a tiny red latex dress for her performance of “Rich Sex.” Nicki hit the floor to twerk up a storm and put her booty on full display to the audience! You never know what you’re going to get with a Nicki performance, that’s for sure! But she always bring serious fierceness to awards shows!

Nicki is preparing to released her highly-anticipated new album Queen in Aug. 2018. From what we’ve seen and heard about this album, it’s going to be her hottest one yet. The album cover alone is almost too hot to handle! Nicki goes for an Egyptian vibe and wears diamond nipple pasties on the cover! Considering she bared her booty in a G-string for her “Anaconda” cover art, Nicki’s sexy cover art is not a surprise.

She’s turning up the heat this summer with some fiery singles. She just released “Bed,” her latest collaboration with Ariana Grande. She previously released new singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” in April 2018. Soon after her new album is released, Nicki will be heading on tour with Future! She announced the world tour with a super sexy photo. Keep on slaying the rap game, Nicki!