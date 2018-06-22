Selena Gomez ‘Heartbroken’ Over Sarah Hyland’s Health Struggles — ‘She Can Relate’

As a fellow kidney transplant recipient, Selena Gomez can relate to Sarah Hyland’s recent health struggles. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s heartbroken for the actress.

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland revealed on June 22 that she’s undergoing health issues that landed her in the hospital, six years after her 2012 life saving kidney transplant. Selena Gomez, 25, underwent the same procedure in the summer of 2017 and knows first hand what its like to struggle with her health. “Selena feels heartbroken over Sarah’s health struggles. Selena knows exactly what it feels like when your body starts failing and how sad and scary that can feel, she can relate,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena plans to reach out with love and support to Sarah, to let her know that she is not alone. Sarah’s situation has also reminded Selena how precious her health is too and made her feel grateful for every healthy day she has,” our insider shared. For now, Sel is in Rome and was looking forward to meeting with Pope Francis on June 22. A pal showed off the invitation in an Instagram stories pic which was written in Italian and a selfie with the singer, who was dressed to impress in a classic black dress and a hat that featured a black facial veil.

Sarah, 27, broke the news to fans that she was hospitalized with an IG stories pic showing her badly swollen face with bags under her eyes. She wrote, “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she captioned the photo. She then noted “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”