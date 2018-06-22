Is Madonna Shading Beyonce & JAY-Z On Instagram? See The Pic That’s Stirring The Drama Pot

Beyonce and Jay-Z are great and all, but Madonna wants to make sure everyone knows that she’s ‘the Master.’ See her sassy Instagram post that poked fun at the power couple!

We all know that Beyonce, 36, is a queen, but Madonna, 59, doesn’t want anyone to forget that she’s the OG Queen of Pop. The “Like A Prayer” hitmaker shared an altered image of Bey and Jay-Z looking at artwork in the Louvre. However, instead of the actual paintings in the museum, the frames were filled with various Madonna albums.

“Learning from the Master…………..lol. #art #equals #freedom,” Madonna captioned the picture. The post comes on the heels of the couple’s video drop for their track “APES**T” off their surprise album, Everything Is Love. The visual was filmed within the Parisian museum.

I know the Beyhive might be getting ready to swarm the “Like A Virgin” singer’s comments sections, but pause for a sec. Madonna likely isn’t shading the power couple, but just making a joke about how she’s been in the business longer, which is just a fact. And yes, Bey is totally original and amazing, but she’s also admitted that she looks up to the pop icon. In Dec. 2013, the “Formation” songstress talked about where she finds inspiration during a special screening of her eponymous LP’s visual album at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

“I felt like I wanted to follow in the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire,” she explained, according to SheKnows. “And show other women when you get to this point in your career, you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success. You can do it yourself.”

Madonna has also gushed about her industry peer in the past. In 2015, the “Material Girl” singer sat down with Andy Cohen for an Entertainment Weekly interview in which she gushed about seeing Bey perform live. “She’s a great performer and she puts on a show,” she told the talk show host. “She’s a professional, you know what I mean? She ticks all the boxes. She’s great live, and all the stuff around her, it’s complete entertainment.” Madonna may have come first, but she knows Bey is still an icon in her own right! As Bey and Jay would say, everything is love.