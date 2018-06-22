‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Strips Down & Struggles To Survive On ‘Naked & Afraid’ — Watch New Clip

Talk about brave! ‘Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout spent 14 days nude and trying to survive in the Nicaraguan jungle for Discovery Channel’s ‘Naked and Afraid’ and we’ve got the first video from her episode.

It takes a lot of guts to strip naked and survive in the wild with a partner you’ve just met, and Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout took on the challenge. The 27-year-old stars in the June 24 episode of The Discovery Channel’s hit adventure show Naked and Afraid, but she doesn’t seem at all scared about her experience. After all of the drama that she’s had to go through with fellow cast members on Teen Mom OG, surviving in the jungle of Nicaragua is a task she’s more than up for. The show’s premise puts a male and female contestant together for two weeks where they have to rely on survivalist instincts in remote locations, all while while completely in the buff.

At least Maci got a fairly warm location, as being naked in places where temps are chilly has proven to be too much for some competitors. She is paired with Justin Tuell, an ICU nurse who seems pretty dialed when it comes to outdoor survival skills. “I feel really confident about making it for 14 days and having a partner that seems to have a really good attitude and knows a lot of stuff just made me feel a lot better,” Maci says in a confessional in a newly released clip.

The two must find food, shelter, water and eventually clothing and they already took on the first item with ease. They find a papaya tree and her bearded partner gives her a “redneck ladder” — aka his cupped hands to boost her up — so she’s able to climb up and pick some fruit. In a previously released clip, Maci revealed how she’d been hard at work practicing making fires at her Chattanooga, TN home before heading to Central America. However heat and finding water could be their biggest worry as temps were in the 90’s while filming and the area had suffered a dry season with little rain.

Mother of three Maci is pretty confident about how she’ll make it on the journey, confessing ““Being a mom prepares you for a situation like this because the motherly instinct kicks in and gives me an edge.” She’s also a superfan of the show and has =watched tricks others have used to succeed and learned valuable lessons from players who have had a rough go. Her biggest goal is to make it the full 14 days, as one of Maci’s biggest complaints about contestants on the show is they quit to early and don’t have the guts to go all the way.

Maci’s episode of Naked and Afraid airs Sunday, June 24 at 9pm EST on the Discovery Channel.