Hailey Baldwin’s Inverted French Braids — How To Get The Look

Hailey Baldwin looked cool with double dutch braids while out to lunch with Justin Bieber on June 21. Find out how to rock braids like Hailey from a celeb hairstylist below!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seem to be “on again” after they were spotted holding hands while leaving lunch at Cipriani’s in New York City on June 21. The tightly braided style showed off her pretty, cat eye liner, and pink lips. Celeb hairstylist Sarah Potempa works with a TON of celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Lea Michele and Emily Blunt, just to name a few. Sarah didn’t do this style on Hailey, but she is a braiding EXPERT (she once did a different braid every day for a YEAR on her Instagram) and is telling you how to get the look!

“1. Begin by creating a clean part down the middle. Tip: If your hair has any texture or frizz, use the Beachwaver CoastPro to smooth it out to tame any unwanted flyaways.

2. Take a small section at the front hairline and divide it into 3 equal strands.

3. Start an inverted 3-strand braid by using the mantra, ‘Right under the middle, left under the middle.’ Take the left strand and cross it under the middle. Then take the right strand and cross it under the middle.”

“4. Repeat these steps while adding hair from the scalp to each strand as you continue the mantra.

5. Secure the ends with an elastic and repeat the same steps on the other side.

6. Use a flexible hairspray to hold braids in place.”

We love this braided hairstyle on Hailey! It’s actually easy once you get the hang of it — practice makes perfect! You can do it yourself. It’s perfect for keeping hair up in the hot temps. If you want to sleep in this style, you’ll wake up with beachy waves — no heat-styling required!