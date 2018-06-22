Bishop Michael Curry: Royal Wedding Sermonizer Blasts Trump: Great Nations Don’t Mistreat Kids

Bishop Michael Curry’s powerful sermon about love & acceptance at the Royal Wedding went viral. Now, he’s continuing to spread that message & rebuke Donald Trump’s treatment of migrants and their children.

In his fiery sermon at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding, Bishop Michael Curry preached, “We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love…Imagine governments and nations where love is the way.” Now, as Donald Trump spreads his message of fear and separates migrant children from their families at our nation’s borders, the bishop refers to scripture and love to criticize the president’s “leadership” and bring hope and faith to those who are afraid. “The key to life is to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself. That is the key. That ought to be the foundation of law in this country and in any country. It ought to be the foundation of government. It ought to be the foundation of all public policy, to love our neighbor as ourself,” Bishop Michael Curry told HollywoodLife exclusively in response to Trump’s policy that has been separating migrant children from their parents. “America will truly be great when America is good, and a good nation doesn’t separate children from their parents.”

“A good nation is a nation like the Statue of Liberty, that stretches out her arms and lifts up that torch, and says ‘Give me your tired, your hungry, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ That’s a good nation. That’s a great nation,” Bishop Curry continued, speaking to HL at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors event in NYC on June 21. The 65-year-old religious leader’s response to Trump’s immigration crisis is not dissimilar from that of the Pope’s. Pope Francis denounced the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families, calling it “contrary to our Catholic values” and “immoral.” In the interview with Reuters, the Pope added, “It’s not easy, but populism is not the solution.”

