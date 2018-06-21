William Bolton: 5 Things To Know About The New Challenger On ‘The Four’

William Bolton will be taking the stage on the June 21 episode of ‘The Four’ to challenge one of the contestants. So, who is this guy? Here’s everything you need to know before his performance!

1. William has already released multiple songs! William has dropped songs such as “Nowhere,” “Glow,” and “Mesmerized.” The songs are available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Tidal. William is super talented, so it’s no surprise he’s taking his voice to The Four stage!

2. He went on tour last year. William performed everywhere from Germany to Denmark to Norway to all throughout the United States. He doesn’t have any upcoming tour dates, according to his website, but he said to check back soon!

3. He’s got some pretty epic merchandise. If you’re already a William Bolton fan, you can actually purchase his specialty T-shirts and hoodies. The T-shirts and hoodies come in a variety of colors, with some saying “Anti Love Love Songs.” Others have a lightning bolt, which is William’s signature.

4. William is inspired by soul music. William hails from Detroit, so he was influenced by Motown soul music and soul music, including the work of Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, and Stevie Wonder, he told Crown All Queens. He also said that he started listening to soul music in high school. He’s also inspired by the music of Radiohead, Ratatat, and Kid Cudi.

5. His old artist name was Times New Roman. The idea for the name sparked when he was writing an English paper in high school while using the font. “That’s what I’m tryna do; Make new music but in a very classic way. Like Romans are the classics of civilization, so I kind of identified with it right away,” he also told Crown All Queens. Now Times New Roman is just his producer name. He felt that William Bolton was a much stronger name.