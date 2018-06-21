Whitney Reign: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Singer On ‘The Four’

Whitney Reign is one of the musical powerhouses battling to keep her spot on season 2 of ‘The Four.’ Here’s what you need to know about Whitney before the next episode!

1. She’s a mom to an adorable baby boy named Levi. Before her audition on The Four, Whitney says she’s doing everything she can to succeed for her son. Whitney admitted that she had considered giving up music, but when her son was born, she knew that she couldn’t do that. “This is going to be our empire,” she said. “I want to show my son that mommy made it, and I never gave up.”

2. She had a record deal with Island Def Jam. “I thought I had made it,” she said. But things just never took off, and she was later released in 2015. “It was definitely a hard period of my life,” Whitney continued. “I just went in my shell, and I didn’t want to talk to anybody.” A year later, she got pregnant with Levi, and it changed her life.

3. She’s opened for some pretty big names! Whitney revealed that she opened for artists like Rick Ross and Jasmine Sullivan in the past.

4. Diddy thought her first performance was “average.” Whitney took the constructive criticism and promised that she would prove she deserved to be there. She got the opportunity to challenge Stephanie Zelaya and came out on top after singing a soulful rendition of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” Now she’s got to keep bringing it in order to get her spot as one of the Four.

5. She’s released some epic covers of hit songs. Whitney recently posted her cover of Post Malone’s “Rockstar.” It is all kinds of AWESOME. She’s also covered Cardi B’s “Be Careful.” All of her covers are available on her YouTube page.