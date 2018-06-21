Tiny ‘Furious’ With T.I. For Chasing A Lookalike Like Asia’H Epperson

It’s bad enough T.I. allegedly stepped out on his wife Tiny. But, it’s even worse that the side chick looks exactly like her. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Tiny is fuming over her husband’s affair, and why she thinks she’s irreplaceable!

For T.I. and Tiny, they took one step forward only to take ten steps back. After deciding to stay together following his alleged affair with Bernice Burgos back in 2017, T.I. and Tiny are in the midst of another scandal. The “Whatever You Like” rapper was caught slapping a woman, who’s know been identified as Asia’h Epperson, on the butt, and Tiny is livid. And, making the situation even more awkward, Asia’h is a spitting image of Tiny. “Asia’h looks so much like Tiny, everyone has been pointing that out to her. Tiny is furious and thinks it’s ridiculous that T.I. may be cashing her wannabe clone,” a source close to the Xscap3 singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How sad!

“There will only and can only ever be one Tiny. She’s irreplaceable. T.I. is being foolish and is willing to risk his family and everything for some random thot. Tiny is besides herself, she can’t believe it,” the insider continued. We certainly can’t believe it either! Especially after all they’ve been through. Plus, together they have three kids together– Major, Clifford, and Heiress Harris.

This is certainly the last straw for Tiny as she’s even considering divorcing T.I. for good. “Tiny is hurt, humiliated, and embarrassed. She thinks T.I. is in the wrong and needs to stop all the nonsense. He is setting a bad example for his kids. She’s taking her time to really consider it, but as of now divorce is very much back on the table, this is very serious,” another source explained to HL EXCLUSIVELY. I guess we will have to wait and see if they can fix things this time around.