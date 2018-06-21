Bella Hadid, Halsey & More Sizzling Hot Stars Wearing Summer’s Hottest Trend: ‘The’ Micro-Bikini

If you’re a big fan of cleavage, then you’ll love this summer’s swimsuit trend. The micro-bikini has invaded Instagram feeds thanks to celebs like Kendall Jenner who have embraced the barely-there bathing suit.

Bikinis already show a ton of skin, but lately swimsuits have miraculously gotten even smaller. If the concept of having a sunburn on most of your boob makes you cringe, then look away now. Still here? Got your sunscreen? Cool. Because it’s time to discuss that new summer trend that’s taken over all of our Instagram feeds: the micro-bikini.

Micro-bikinis are two piece swimsuits where the top is too small to cover the entire breast, usually leaving an abundance of cleavage, sideboob and/or underboob exposed. Do they provide adequate support? Of course not! Do they look good on the most successful supermodels in the world? Yeah, duh.

Seriously, if you took a glance at the social media accounts of famous women like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, you’ll be left wondering why they can’t afford a full bikini top. But even celebs with fuller chests like Ashley Graham and Kim Kardashian have adopted the barely-there bikini so this could be a trend rocked by anyone – just as long as you’re not afraid of an accidental nip slip.

But why just rock a tiny strip of fabric over your chest when you can also minimize the size of your bottoms? Stars like Sofia Richie and Martha Hunt incorporated some hip cleavage into their teensy bikini looks with the help of high-cut bikini bottoms.

Even though these bathing suits really aren’t all that practical, they are super hot. So if you’re looking to amp up the sexiness of the swimsuit that you’re wearing to lounge by the pool, then by all means, try this out. If you need some inspiration on how to rock this trend, then click through the gallery above to see how different celebs styled their micro-bikinis.