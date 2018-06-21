Blac Chyna Vs. Kim Kardashian: Which Star Looks Sexier Showing Off Their Teeny Waist & Big Booty?

Blac Chyna was just seen out & about wearing a sexy outfit that showed off her incredible abs & booty! But has Kim Kardashian rocked this look better?

Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian are always posting the sexiest pictures, but this begs the question — who shares the hottest photos that show off their incredible waists and butts? Chyna recently shut down any and all pregnancy rumors when she attended the party celebrating Amber Rose‘s line with the clothing company Simply Be on Jun. 20. Wearing a sexy crop top and tight matching pants, Blac Chyna showed off her incredible abs. However, Chyna’s ex’s sister Kim is no stranger to showing off her insane curves too. While you decide which of these two models has the sexiest midriff-showing look, peruse our gallery of their hottest waist-displaying, booty-showcasing pictures above!

Of course, Chyna has every reason to show off her wild curves and taut abs — not only did she have to put down pregnancy rumors, she also probably wanted to make YBN Almighty Jay jealous. The two lovers recently broke up after only a few months of dating. YBN took to his Instagram story to write, “@blacchyna @ I Are No Longer Together.” Beyond this huge announcement, that also provided no details over the circumstances of their breakup, he also commented on someone else’s Instagram post, writing “I cut her off bro” and “I’m a free man”

Recently, Kim showed off her curves at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris with a bright blue mini. The outfit, which was designed by LV artistic director Virgil Abloh, was an absolute hit! Seriously, whenever Kim decides to rock some amazing colors, she always stuns!

We’ll keep you posted if either of these celebs share any more ab-baring or sexy booty-filled pics. In the meantime, feel free to judge from their two similar looks above.