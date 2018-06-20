‘Reverie’ Preview: Mara Is Caught Off Guard & Realizes Onira-Tech Faces Bigger Problems

Mara’s got her hands full in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 20 episode of ‘Reverie.’ Her latest journey leads her to believe her latest assignment is going to be much more complicated than she thought. Watch now!

Another day means more Reveries for Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi). In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new Reverie, Mara walks right into the thick of something in a warehouse. She catches a mysterious guy doing something he definitely should NOT be doing. He thinks she’s a parking lot avatar and appears to be in quite the rush.

A security guard walks in and wants to know what they’re both up to and quickly calls for backup. “Stay in your spot next time,” he says. Mara fires back, “If you promise to return the thousands of dollars of stolen technology back to Onira-Tech, then we have a deal.” When the guy realizes that Mara is not just some random woman, he utters, “Exodus.” She walks back to Paul (Sendhil Ramamurthy) with her theory. “I don’t think the BCI is the only thing he plans on stealing,” she says. Well, Mara’s certainly got her work cut out for her now!

The synopsis for the June 20 episode reads: Alexis’s (Jessica Lu) former partner Oliver Hill (guest star John Fletcher) resurfaces and warns Mara that Reverie 2.0 has some dangerous side effects. Back at Onira-Tech, a BCI is stolen and Mara must go into a rogue Reverie.” The show, which premiered on May 30, follows Mara, a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. Her former boss, Charlie Ventana (Dennis Haysbert), brings her in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced immersive virtual-reality program in which you can live out your wildest dreams. She soon finds that in saving others, she may actually have found a way to save herself as well. Reverie airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.