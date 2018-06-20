See Pic
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged? — GF Fuels Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring At World Cup

Georgina Rodriguez World Cup 2018
PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Is Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez? — See her massive diamond ring at the World Cup that has fans speculating!

Don’t be shocked if you see Georgina Rodriguez, 24,trying to hold up her hand. The model is carrying some serious weight around, sporting a massive diamond ring on her finger at the 2018 World Cup. She was photographed with the stunning sparkler in Moscow on June 20, and many are speculating that her baby daddy, Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, proposed! Check out the rock below!

Ronaldo and Rodriguez share one child together, a baby girl, Alana Martina, who she gave birth to on November 12, 2017. The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on slew of dates at the end of 2016.

Georgina Rodriguez cheers on boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at the World Cup on Wednesday, June 20. 

Georgina Rodriguez cheers on boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at the World Cup on Wednesday, June 20.

Ronaldo is also father to a son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. 8, and one-year-old twins, Eva and Mateo, all of whom were welcomed via surrogate. The football star has always protected the identity of his surrogate.