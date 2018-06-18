Heather Locklear Rushed To Hospital After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Herself — Shocking Details

Oh no. Heather Locklear was reportedly hospitalized after a family member called 911, fearful that the ‘Melrose Place’ star was about to commit suicide by shooting herself!

Heather Locklear, 56, was reportedly hospitalized on June 17, law enforcement sources told TMZ, after a family member of the television icon called 911 to report they were concerned for Heather’s wellbeing. The caller allegedly claimed that Heather was “acting erratically,” threatening to hurt herself and – according to the caller – attempting to find a gun in order to shoot herself. Upon hearing this, members of the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff’s departments quickly rushed to Heather’s home to stop her from doing the unthinkable.

Afterward, Heather was reportedly transported to a local hospital, according to TMZ, to undergo a psych evaluation. TMZ reports that the incident was “only medical, nothing criminal.” That’s good. The last thing she needs is another legal headache. Heather had a run-in with the law on Feb. 25, as she was arrested for felony domestic violence after allegedly attacking her boyfriend. She was charged with three counts of misdemeanor batter on a police officer, on top of the domestic violence counts.

During the arrest, Heather reportedly told the police that if they ever returned to her home, she would shoot them. (The sheriff’s department sent multiple units to Heather’s home for this recent incident, according to TMZ, in case she made good on that threat.) Because of that threat, officials raided Heather’s home on March 6 in search for a gun, a handgun registered in her name back in 1985. Heather was at a medical treatment facility at the time of the search, which ultimately didn’t turn up a handgun, according to TMZ.

The television icon – who has appeared in series like T.J. Hooker, Dynasty, Melrose Place, and Spin City — has a history of arrests, DUIs and stints in rehab. In 2008, she checked herself into a medical facility for psychological issues after an alleged suicide scare. Later that year, she was arrested for driving under the influence after being pulled over in Santa Barbara. She was busted in 2011 on a hit-and-run charge, and in 2012, her sister called 911, worried that Heather was in danger after taking prescription drugs and alcohol. Let’s hope this latest scare is the last, and that Heather finds happiness and help.